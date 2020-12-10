Mexico president wants central bank to buy up dirty cash

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The party of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has raised a storm of criticism with legislation aimed at forcing the country’s central bank to be buyer of last resort for all the U.S. cash that enters the country. The Bank of Mexico and opposition groups said Thursday that they worry such a requirement would violate the bank’s autonomy and also leave it open to acquiring cash from drug cartels. The bill was approved late Wednesday by the Senate, and must still be approved by the lower house of Congress. López Obrador’s Morena party says it is meant to ensure migrants can send money home in cash. The party says that if foreign cash builds up in Mexico, it might disrupt currency markets and hurt migrants trying to send money home.