Missouri death toll from COVID-19 climbs by 67 more

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s health department on Thursday reported 67 new deaths from the coronavirus, adding to the total that has risen sharply since the start of the month. Only 10 other states have reported more deaths than Missouri over the past seven days. Since Dec. 1, the state has cited 195 new deaths among the 290,000 Americans killed by the virus since its onset. Among the recent deaths was a young woman in her upper teens from Taney County. Hers was among eight new deaths announced by the southwestern Missouri county. Nearby Greene County has reported more than 50 deaths since the start of the month.