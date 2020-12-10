No. 17 Northwestern women beat EIU 93-57 in season opener

EVANSTON, Ill. (AP) — Veronica Burton scored 21 points, Lindsey Pulliam added 18 and No. 17 Northwestern opened its season with a 93-57 rout against Eastern Illinois. Burton and Pulliam are returning starters for the Wildcats, who finished last season 26-4 and won a share of the Big Ten regular season title. Reigning Big Ten Coach of the Year Joe McKeown returns for his 13th season with Northwestern (1-0). The Wildcats outscored the Panthers 26-6 in the second quarter and led 53-24 at halftime. Morgan Litwiller scored 13 points to lead Eastern Illinois (2-3).