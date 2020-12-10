Police: 3 dead in 2 separate crashes in and around St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Authorities say three people have died in two separate crashes in and around St. Louis. Police in St. Louis say two people were killed in the crash of two cars just before 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the city’s Vandeventer neighborhood. About 1 1/2 hours earlier, police were called to another crash in the St. Louis suburb of Sunset Hills. Police tell the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that a woman in her 50s was walking north along Watson Road when she was hit by a vehicle traveling west. She was pronounced dead at a hospital. Police have not released the names of the victims.