Probe: CDC official says she was ordered to delete emails

WASHINGTON (AP) — A senior manager with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has told congressional investigators she was ordered to delete an email suggesting attempted political interference by the Trump administration in coronavirus reports to the public. Democratic Rep. James Clyburn released a partial transcript on Thursday and said the testimony of Dr. Charlotte Kent raises “serious concern about what may be deliberate efforts by the Trump administration to conceal and destroy evidence that senior political appointees interfered with career officials’ response to the coronavirus crisis.” Kent testified that she believed CDC Director Robert Redfield ordered the email deletion. Redfield says he instructed his staff to ignore the email.