Prostate cancer survivor Kwame Raoul highlights importance of early detection

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - Have you taken the time to get screened for cancer? Many across the country are promoting Cancer Screen Week including Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul.

The Chicago Democrat was diagnosed with prostate cancer five years ago when he was 51 years old. However, Raoul had frequently received screenings since his mid-30s. His proactive decision came after losing his father and both grandfathers to the disease.

Raoul says it's important for everyone to have a conversation about preventative healthcare, and particularly so for men. Raoul noted men tend to avoid seeing a doctor until something is wrong.

"You don't necessarily want to wait until your body tells you you got prostate cancer to be diagnosed with prostate cancer. In some instances, that can be too late," Raoul emphasized.

He says Black men are twice as likely to die from prostate cancer. Thankfully, Raoul's urologist said they were able to detect his cancer early enough to contain it to the prostate.

"There was a high probability of being able to cure me of the cancer and I opted for surgery. So far, so good," Raoul added with a smile.

He knows the side effects of treatment may scare some men away from screening in the first place. However, Raoul says not knowing about cancer in the body could be fatal.

"It's important to let people know how they can save their lives, how they can remain around for their kids, parents, siblings, friends if they don't want to do it for themselves," Raoul explained.

You can find more information about cancer screening on the Cancer Screen Week website.