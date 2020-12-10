QMG announces plans for ‘small-format’ hospital at Quincy Mall

QUINCY (WGEM) -- Quincy Medical Group announced on Thursday that it was planning to build a new 25-bed hospital in Quincy.

QMG officials said it will be a "patient-centered, physician-led, nonprofit, small-format hospital."

In addition to the 25 beds, the new hospital will have an emergency department with 10 bays, 3 operating rooms, and 1 procedure room. It will also have 3 labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum rooms and a C-section suite.

The hospital will also include a lab, pharmacy and imaging department and more, meeting all State and Federal requirements. Several medical-surgical rooms will be equipped to serve as negative pressure rooms, or isolation rooms, to aid in infectious disease outbreaks.

According to renderings provided by QMG, the hospital would be built behind the Quincy Mall and attach to their current Cancer Institute via a skywalk over the mall.

QMG is seeking approval for the project from the Illinois Health Facilities and Services Review Board (HFSRB).

QMG said the small-format hospital is part of QMG's ongoing mission to transform care for the region, empower patients and their physicians, enhance care coordination and health outcomes, expand the community's choices in healthcare services, and reduce costs.

"We have dedicated our lives to our patients. Serving the communities where we live and work is who we are at QMG," said Dr. Rick Noble, Interim Chief Medical Officer of QMG. "Improving healthcare is essential supporting the region as we work together to build a better future. We are grateful to be part of a medical community that puts patients' needs first."

“QMG has been on a mission to transform healthcare for the residents of the tri-states, and specifically the Quincy area. We want to provide more affordable healthcare, an unparalleled care experience, and we believe that happens when patients and physicians work together throughout the care experience. We believe that the best outcomes for patients are achieved when physicians lead healthcare.” said Carol Brockmiller, Chief Executive Officer of QMG.

Brockmiller said they expect to open the new Quincy Medical Group Hospital in 2024 or 2025.

