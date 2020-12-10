Quincy Family Video launches “Save the Video Store Campaign”

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- Going to a video store to rent a movie is becoming less and less frequent in our society.

The business seemed to be dying before the pandemic, as streaming became the popular choice for younger audiences.

Family Video manager Emily Mast said about a year and a half ago, family video began thinking outside the box to keep the doors open.

"We started selling the CBD and CBD has actually become a really big part of our business. We have a really large customer base."

Mast said the text alert coupon system has helped them get titles off the shelves.

"They'll get a free movie rental and popcorn as long as it hasn't been used on their account within like three months. And then every month they'll get one or two texts for either a free rental or like right now we have the rent one get one coupon."

Kellie Mast has been an employee at Family Video for a year and a half. She said even though COVID-19 has created a struggle here, it's holiday movies that have been helping during the tough times.

"All the family movies that you miss from when your a kid, to the new ones that have come out recently. And it's just a great way for families to just spend a night," Mast said.

Mast said loyalty is keeping them alive.

"Just making sure we maintain our customer loyalty to them. So that they maintain it to us," Mast said.

A local business trying to reinvent itself, to keep the doors open.

