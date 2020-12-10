Robbins has 27 points as Minnesota beats Kansas City 90-61

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Liam Robbins had 27 points, nine rebounds and five blocks, Marcus Carr added 15 points and seven assists, and Minnesota cruised to a 90-61 win over Missouri-Kansas City. Robbins, a 7-foot transfer from Drake, made 7 of 11 from the field and 12 of 14 from the free-throw line. Robbins opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and the Golden Gophers never trailed. Gabe Kalscheur hit a 3 before Isaiah Ihnen made a jumper to give Minnesota a 14-3 lead about 5 minutes into the game. Demarius Pitts and Brandon McKissic scored 10 points apiece for Kansas City (2-3).