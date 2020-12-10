Sheriff’s office reminds to be weary of porch pirates as holidays approach

KEOKUK, Ia. (WGEM) -- Do you know if you've gotten everything you've ordered from the internet recently?

Packages are disappearing from people's front steps in Keokuk and police said they're looking into it.

It's something law enforcement said is a problem that you need to be on the lookout for.

While you're setting up your holiday decorations and expecting gifts in the mail, officials with the Lee County Sheriff's office said thieves could be looking out for those packages as well, later posting they managed to identify the individual in the video then deleting the post.

Keokuk Police posted a video on their Facebook page asking for help identifying a person seemingly pulling up, getting out of the car, walking on up, walking off with packages in hand.

"This is probably the busiest time of the year as far as people shopping online and getting packages delivered to the residences," said Lee County Sheriff's Deputy Evan Bentley.

He said over 40% of people nation wide order something online at least once a month.

"And now with the pandemic that we've had in the last year I'm suggesting that's probably gonna go up a lot more," said Deputy Bentley.

He said preparation is key when you are ordering something.

"Set up the notifications on their phone track the package figure out where it's at, at all times. Probably the best thing to do is also to get to know your neighbors have them lookout let them know that you got a package going to be delivered," said Deputy Bentley.

But he said one of these cameras can make cases like these easier to solve, but even without a camera, just tracking your package online and checking out what options the delivery service has available could help.

"Make special instructions on the delivery for the delivery guy to put the package in an area where it's not going to be easily seen from the road or the sidewalk with people passing by," said Deputy Bentley.

Keokuk police said they have a good leads in their investigations into incidents like these and they're hoping to have more information soon.

This past Cyber Monday is reported to be the biggest online shopping day in U.S. History, with consumers spending $10.8 billion online, according to Adobe Analytics.