Sky News anchor suspended for breaching virus restrictions

LONDON (AP) — British broadcaster Sky News has taken one of its leading news anchors off the air for six months after she threw a birthday party that violated coronavirus restrictions. The channel said Thursday that Kay Burley had agreed to be off air for six months “as a result of an internal review.” Burley threw a 60th birthday bash at a London restaurant on Saturday. Under current restrictions in the British capital, people from different households cannot meet indoors. Two reporters who attended the gathering will be off-air for three months. Burley, who has been with Sky News since 1989, said she had agreed “to step back from my broadcasting role for a period of reflection.