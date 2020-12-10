Teen fatally shot after meeting about another teen’s death

CLEVELAND (AP) — A 15-year-old has been shot and killed in Cleveland after leaving a Boys & Girls Club meeting about a different teenager who had been fatally shot by a police officer. Cleveland.com reports that Anthony Hughes Jr. died at the scene Wednesday night. Police say a 43-year-old man was shot in the shoulder. Police say occupants of two cars fired shots at a group of teenagers that included Hughes. None of the other teenagers was injured. The meeting Hughes had been leaving was about 19-year-old Arthur Keith. Keith was killed Nov. 13 by a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer. Cleveland police are investigating.