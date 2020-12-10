WGEM Sports At Six: Wednesday (December 10) Semifinals Start Tonight At Monroe City Tournament With The Panthers Basketball Program In The Spotlight And Brown County Softball Standout Allison Prather Signs National Letter Of Intent
Day 3 of the 96th Annual Monroe City Tournament is a big one for the Panthers basketball program with both the boys and girls in action. Boys head coach Brock Edris will watch his team tip-off against the Bulldogs of Louisiana at 7:00 p.m. WGEM's Richard Denson will have a scouting report on the game with Coach Edris offering his insight on facing the Dawgs.
Brown County softball standout Allison Prather signed a National Letter of Intent with Hannibal-LaGrange University. After the signing ceremony came to a close, Allison answered the all important question that everyone was wondering regarding why she selected the Lady Trojans. Allison will provide the answer coming up...