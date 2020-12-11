2 found dead with gunshot wounds in Monroe County

SANTA FE, Mo. (WGEM) -- The Monroe County Sheriff's Office reported the death of two Santa Fe, Missouri, residents on Friday.

The sheriff's office reported that on Thursday at 8:37 p.m. deputies responded to 11140 Route ZZ in Sana Fe and found Ami Allison Clayton, 49, and Jewell William Garder, 49, both deceased within the home.

Deputies stated that both Clayton and Garder had gunshot wounds and a firearm was found at the scene.

The sheriff's office stated they don't believe the shooting involved anyone outside the home, but they are continuing to investigate the incident.