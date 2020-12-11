2021 Illinois State Fair Grandstand acts announced

SPRINGFIELD (WEEK) -- Illinois State Fair officials are forging ahead with plans to hold the Illinois State Fair in August 2021 and have released the Grandstand acts that are scheduled so far.

The lineup for next year's festival includes a standup act from Gabriel "Fluff" Iglesias, and music performances from Toby Keith, and George Thorogood and 38 Special.

However, if COVID-19 prevents the state fair from being held, ticket purchasers will receive a full refund.

This is also the first year tickets will go on sale -- Dec. 15 -- prior to the new year.

“We are excited about this year’s Illinois Lottery Grandstand lineup,” said Illinois State Fair Manager Kevin Gordon. “Our goal is to have entertainment for everyone and this diverse lineup accomplishes that goal. We will have more to announce soon to give us even more to be excited for in 2021.”

Illinois State Fair Grandstand full schedule:

Thursday, August 12: TBD

Friday, August 13: TBD

Saturday, August 14: Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias - Tier 3 - $26 / Tier 2 - $31 / Tier 1 - $36 / Track Seats 1200 Avail. - $46 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $71

Sunday, August 15: Toby Keith with Craig Morgan - Tier 3 - $39 / Tier 2 - $44 / Tier 1 - $49 / SRO Track - $59 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $84

Monday, August 16: The Traveling Salvation Show – A Tribute to Neil Diamond - FREE Concert

Tuesday, August 17: Chris Young with Ingrid Andress and Payton Smith - Tier 3 - $27 / Tier 2 - $32 / Tier 1 - $37 / SRO Track - $47 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $72

Wednesday, August 18: TBD

Thursday, August 19: Bad Flower with TBD - General Admission Seating - $15 / SRO Track - $15/ Blue Ribbon Zone - $50

At time of purchase, customer will choose whether they are buying Blue Ribbon Zone seats, a general admission seat, or a standing room only track ticket.

Friday, August 20: Kelsea Ballerini featuring Kylie Morgan with Chapel Hart - Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $70

Saturday, August 21: TBD

Sunday, August 22: George Thorogood with 38 Special - Tier 3 - $14 / Tier 2 - $19 / Tier 1 - $24 / SRO Track - $34 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $59

Information on how tickets can be purchased once they go on sale will be found here.