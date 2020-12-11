6 officers injured in suicide attack in southern Russia

MOSCOW (AP) — At least six Russian law enforcement officers have been injured in the country’s south when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a local office of the top security agency. Friday’s explosion occurred outside the building of the Federal Security Service (FSB) in Uchkeken in the Karachayevo-Cherkessiya region of Russia’s North Caucasus, Russia’s Anti-Terrorism Committee said in a statement. An explosive device first went off outside the building early Friday, hurting no one, according to the Interfax news agency. When law enforcement officers gathered to inspect the site, the suicide bomber detonated explosives, killing himself. Karachayevo-Cherkessiya and other regions in Russia’s volatile North Caucasus have faced bombings and other attacks by Islamist militants.