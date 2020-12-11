Atlanta awarded berth in 2021 CONCACAF Champions League

CHICAGO (AP) — Atlanta was awarded a berth in next year’s CONCACAF Champions League by the U.S. Soccer Federation’s board of directors. Atlanta received the berth that remained open because the 2020 U.S. Open Cup was not played due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Atlanta won the 2019 U.S. Open Cup and trails Mexico’s América 3-0 going into the second leg of their second-round matchup of this year’s Champions League on Dec. 16 in Orlando, Florida.