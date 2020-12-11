Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 12, 2020

Birthdays and Anniversaries: December 12, 2020New
Send your birthday and anniversary wishes, along with how to pronounce names, to birthdays@wgem.com.
Note: Please have all birthday and anniversary announcements submitted to WGEM no later than two business days prior to the date you wish your announcement to be read on air.
WGEM does not guarantee that birthday and anniversary announcements submitted less than two days beforehand will be read on air.
Dick Weller
Asa Kious Houston
Bob Rhea
Ryan Rohn
Marilyn Von Blair
Craig Veihl
Robert Hurt
John Cullen
Priscella Taylor
Margarita Obregon
Kelsy Kahs
Karrie Crim Wolf
Justin Daniels
David Stapp
Joan Siebers
ANNIVERSARIES
Jim & Marie Ebbing
Delmar & Diana Grinkey
Rick & Cindy Ramsey