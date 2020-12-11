Central Lee to move back to in person learning

DONNELLSON, Ia. (WGEM) -- The Central Lee School district said they will be bringing their students back into the classroom on Monday.

District officials said this comes after 7th through 12th graders have been learning using a hybrid model for the past few weeks.

"The change isn't really that dramatic in our opinion, we're just really bringing our 7th through 12th kids back everyday," superintendent Andy Crozier said.

With their K-6th students are already doing face to face, he said they wanted to get everyone back as soon as possible.

"But at the end of the day we know that if we close our schools or we go hybrid, kids are going to end up in different places that are outside the household," Crozier said.

Even though the county's positivity rate stands at over 20 percent, he said it's the right time to bring everyone back.

"When we look at our local dashboard it's never been better," he said. "So we have very few staff out, we will have no staff out as of next Monday. We have very few kids in quarantine right now."

Middle school principal Kim Ensminger said they're excited to have everyone back in the building, especially her middle schoolers.

"Sometimes motivation is definitely a factor, in organization and structure," she said. "So when they're not here it definitely makes it difficult for them to sometimes prioritize what they need to do, organize their time."

Ensminger said she has high hopes for the next semester.

"I hope to continue the 100 percent face to face, you know, everyday, I'm hoping we don't have to go back to hybrid," she said.

But Crozier said certain things need to happen for that to be the case.

"I think case counts have to stay low, number of kids in quarantine has to stay low and our staff availability has to stay high," he said. "If we can maintain those things, than we will be fine."