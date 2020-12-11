Chinese authorities detain Bloomberg news assistant

BEIJING (AP) — U.S. financial news service Bloomberg says Chinese authorities have detained one of its Beijing-based news assistants on what they said was suspicion of endangering national security. Bloomberg reported that Chinese citizen Haze Fan was seen being taken from her apartment building accompanied by security officers at about noon on Monday, shortly after her last contact with her editors. It quoted a Chinese government statement as saying Fan was detained by the Beijing branch of the National Security Bureau “according to relevant Chinese law on suspicion of engaging in criminal activities that jeopardize national security.”