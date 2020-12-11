EXPLAINER: Baseless claims fill Trump-backed election case

The latest lawsuit seeking to subvert President Donald Trump’s loss makes a barrage of claims that don’t hold up under basic scrutiny, no matter how relentlessly Trump promotes the case and pushes lawmakers to support it. The complaint before the U.S. Supreme Court is unlike other election-related litigation because it has been filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and directly attacks four other states that President-elect Joe Biden won: Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin. Legal experts widely expect the lawsuit to fail, yet 126 Republican members of Congress, including House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy and 17 Republican attorneys general, have signed on to the case in a show of support.