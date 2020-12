FORT MADISON, Iowa (WGEM) -- Fort Madison will have a Farm and Home store in 2021 according to officials with the store.

General Manager Kenny Hild confirmed with WGEM Friday that Farm and Home Supply purchased the former Shopko building with plans to open a new store by the end of the first quarter in 2021.

Hild says the paperwork on the building has been finalized and they are currently working on changes to the building.