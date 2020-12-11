Federal COVID-19 relief funding approved for Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo (WGEM) – Friday Gov. Mike Parson signed HB 14 passed last week by the Missouri General Assembly during a special session on a supplemental budget.

Gov. Parson announced the special session in October to provide access to additional federal funding, including funding under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“I want to thank Senator Dan Hegeman and Representative Cody Smith for their leadership as well as all of our legislators for their work to get this done during special session,” Gov. Parson said. “COVID-19 has had an overwhelming impact on our state, but we are already making great progress. This additional funding will be critical as we continue to respond, recover, and move Missouri forward.”

The supplemental budget is intended to appropriate additional resources to respond to COVID-19 and contains funding for several items, including the School Nutrition Services Program, the Emergency Solutions Grant Program for homelessness prevention, job training grants, and child support payments, among others.

To view HB 14, click here.

