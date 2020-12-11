Five years on, signs that Paris climate accord is working

Five years after the historic climate deal in Paris, world leaders are again meeting to increase efforts to fight global warming. Experts say data shows the Paris accord is working to some degree. Although the long-term forecast for global warming still looks bleak, the outlook is not quite as catastrophic as it was. In just five years, scientists have reduced their projections for future warming by an entire degree. They now say their worst case scenario looks less likely, although the short-term outlook is not so rosy. Impacts from warming that the world already is experiencing are worse than scientists initially thought.