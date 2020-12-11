Skip to Content

Friday’s Scores

9:19 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Alburnett 65, Lisbon 40

Ankeny Christian Academy 66, Lamoni 44

Bedford 52, East Union, Afton 45

Bellevue 60, West Liberty 42

Boyden-Hull 75, Rock Valley 47

Cedar Falls 72, Waterloo, East 30

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 63, Cedar Rapids, Washington 48

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 50, Sheldon 40

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg 42, Postville 31

Coon Rapids-Bayard 65, Paton-Churdan 44

Dallas Center-Grimes 56, Grinnell 35

Decorah 74, New Hampton 31

Dike-New Hartford 68, Hudson 52

East Mills 52, Stanton 43

Eldon Cardinal 76, WACO, Wayland 38

GMG, Garwin 84, Clarksville 33

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 51, Belmond-Klemme 23

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 59, Harris-Lake Park 44

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 62, East Marshall, LeGrand 44

Hillcrest Academy 44, Columbus Community, Columbus Junction 27

Humboldt 54, Clear Lake 46

Indianola 82, Pella Christian 69

Janesville 61, Waterloo Christian School 37

LeMars 58, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 40

Maquoketa 51, Center Point-Urbana 31

Mount Ayr 77, Southeast Warren, Liberty Center 40

Murray 57, Orient-Macksburg 15

New London 86, Van Buren, Keosauqua 42

Newton 58, Oskaloosa 36

Nodaway Valley 75, Wayne, Corydon 44

North Fayette Valley 63, Central Elkader 33

North Linn, Troy Mills 80, Calamus-Wheatland 49

North Mahaska, New Sharon 62, Colfax-Mingo 36

Pella 57, Norwalk 40

Sidney 59, Griswold 33

Solon 75, Vinton-Shellsburg 43

Springville 60, Midland, Wyoming 23

St. Mary’s, Remsen 53, South O’Brien, Paullina 48

Underwood 54, Audubon 42

Unity Christian 85, Marcus-Meridian-Cleghorn/Remsen Union (MMCRU) 52

Wahlert, Dubuque 57, Dubuque, Senior 54

Waverly-Shell Rock 65, Waukon 49

West Delaware, Manchester 59, Benton Community 39

West Lyon, Inwood 71, Sioux Center 58

West Sioux 57, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 51

Winterset 80, Carlisle 51

Woodbury Central, Moville 65, Westwood, Sloan 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Atlantic vs. Creston, ppd.

Cedar Rapids Xavier vs. Prairie, Cedar Rapids, ppd.

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson vs. Linn-Mar, Marion, ppd.

Clarinda Academy vs. Fremont Mills, Tabor, ppd.

Davenport, West vs. Muscatine, ppd.

Fairfield vs. Fort Madison, ppd.

Martensdale-St. Marys vs. Southwest Valley, ppd. to Jan 18th.

South Hamilton, Jewell vs. Saydel, ppd.

Wapello vs. Highland, Riverside, ppd.

Washington vs. Burlington, ppd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 81, IKM-Manning 49

AC/GC 67, Ogden 13

Alburnett 47, Lisbon 17

Ankeny 71, Mason City 46

Ankeny Centennial 69, Fort Dodge 23

Bedford 66, East Union, Afton 41

Belle Plaine 33, Sigourney 31

Bellevue 50, West Liberty 46, OT

Benton Community 45, West Delaware, Manchester 35

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 48, LeMars 22

Bondurant Farrar 54, ADM, Adel 49

CAM, Anita 69, Ar-We-Va, Westside 42

Carroll 70, Perry 25

Cascade,Western Dubuque 54, West Branch 51

Cedar Rapids, Washington 77, Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 64

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 67, Sheldon 55

Cherokee, Washington 91, Storm Lake 25

Clarke, Osceola 52, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 44

Clarksville 56, GMG, Garwin 24

Clear Creek-Amana 61, Mount Vernon 34

Collins-Maxwell 69, Meskwaki Settlement School 32

Colo-NESCO 44, North Tama, Traer 42

Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 61, Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 33

Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln 60, Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson 21

Creston 63, Atlantic 49

Dallas Center-Grimes 44, Grinnell 33

Denison-Schleswig 40, Harlan 32

Des Moines Christian 72, Interstate 35,Truro 19

Dike-New Hartford 59, Hudson 19

Dunkerton 41, Tripoli 32

Emmetsburg 65, Southeast Valley 39

English Valleys, North English 50, Tri-County, Thornburg 10

Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 50, Belmond-Klemme 43

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 69, Harris-Lake Park 15

George-Little Rock 43, Okoboji, Milford 29

Gilbert 50, North Polk, Alleman 45

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 54, East Marshall, LeGrand 20

Glidden-Ralston 58, Boyer Valley, Dunlap 46

Greene County 34, PCM, Monroe 27

Grundy Center 59, BCLUW, Conrad 29

Indianola 56, Pella Christian 33

Jesup 49, Aplington-Parkersburg 47

Kingsley-Pierson 54, Ridge View 45

Knoxville 52, Chariton 42

Lawton-Bronson 60, Siouxland Christian 48

Louisa-Muscatine 43, Pekin 38

MFL-Mar-Mac 33, West Central, Maynard 26

Martensdale-St. Marys 64, Southwest Valley 52

Mid-Prairie, Wellman 64, North Cedar, Stanwood 8

Nevada 48, West Marshall, State Center 30

Newell-Fonda 79, East Sac County 43

Nodaway Valley 78, Wayne, Corydon 43

North Fayette Valley 54, Central Elkader 31

North Linn, Troy Mills 69, Calamus-Wheatland 43

North Mahaska, New Sharon 57, Colfax-Mingo 31

Northwood-Kensett 41, Rockford 31

Oskaloosa 71, Newton 67

PAC-LM 62, Alta-Aurelia 20

Panorama, Panora 53, Madrid 17

Paton-Churdan 53, Coon Rapids-Bayard 16

Pleasant Valley 52, Assumption, Davenport 36

Regina, Iowa City 57, Camanche 19

Rock Valley 48, Boyden-Hull 39

Saint Ansgar 57, North Butler, Greene 24

Sergeant Bluff-Luton 60, Sioux City, North 30

Sidney 59, Griswold 32

Solon 54, Vinton-Shellsburg 44

South Central Calhoun 70, Ruthven-Ayrshire 22

Spencer 66, Western Christian 42

Springville 53, Midland, Wyoming 34

St. Mary’s, Remsen 59, South O’Brien, Paullina 39

Stanton 46, East Mills 39

Underwood 57, Audubon 31

WACO, Wayland 45, Eldon Cardinal 30

Waterloo Christian School 35, Janesville 27

West Fork, Sheffield 52, Newman Catholic, Mason City 37

West Lyon, Inwood 51, Sioux Center 25

West Sioux 52, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 31

Williamsburg 59, Beckman, Dyersville 40

Winterset 51, Carlisle 30

Woodward-Granger 51, West Central Valley, Stuart 41

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cedar Rapids, Jefferson vs. Linn-Mar, Marion, ppd.

Clayton Ridge, Guttenberg vs. Postville, ppd.

Davenport, Central vs. Clinton, ppd.

Davenport, North vs. Central Clinton, DeWitt, ppd.

Heartland Christian vs. Boys Town, Neb., ppd.

North Scott, Eldridge vs. Bettendorf, ppd.

Starmont vs. Bellevue Marquette Catholic, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

