Greene County deputy seriously injured by fleeing motorist

BRIGHTON, Mo. (AP) — Greene County authorities say a driver appeared to deliberately strike a sheriff’s deputy while fleeing from other officers. The deputy, whose name has not been released, was seriously injured after being hit Friday on Highway 13 near Brighton. Greene County sheriff’s officials say the deputy had stopped on the highway to deploy stop sticks when the driver hit the officer. The suspect was taken into custody. The chase began when deputies responded to a domestic violence call in Springfield Friday morning. No other details were immediately available.