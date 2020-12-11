Hannibal YMCA to provide meals for kids during Christmas break

HANNIBAL, Mo (WGEM) -- With Christmas break around the corner, some students risk going hungry.

Many students rely on school breakfasts and lunches, which typically aren't available when school's out.

But starting December 19, Hannibal YMCA is giving away food to help out kids who rely on school meals.

The boxes will include 14 days worth of pre-made breakfasts and lunches

The meals are ready to be prepared and can be stored in the fridge.

“It’s anyone 18 and under that can have a box, "Summer Page said. "So we’re just hoping we can be a blessing to families out in the community and give parents one less thing to be stressed about.”

You do not have to be a member of the YMCA or live in Hannibal to get a box.

There is also no income requirement.



Parents need to register online or in person by December 15 if they want to take part in the program.

Meals on the Go program are available by visiting ymcaofhannibal.org or calling 573-221-0586.

According to Feeding America, during the pandemic, about 1 in 4 children are food insecure compared to 1 in 7 prior to the pandemic.