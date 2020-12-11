Hospital Report: Dec. 5 – 10, 2020

DEATHS

Wendall W. Vance, of Palmyra Mo, passed away at 12:32 AM Saturday, December 5, 2020 at University Hospital of Columbia, MO. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Helen Irene Summy, age 102, of Camp Point, and formerly of Quincy, died on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 9:24 a.m. in Timber Point Heathcare Center in Camp Point, IL. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Katherine E. "Kay" Frederick, age 76, of Quincy, died on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 6:51 a.m. in Blessing Hospital. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of the arrangements.

Dr. Joseph Ekemezie Emeka, age 71, of Quincy and formerly of Nigeria, died on Friday, December 4, 2020 at 8:50 p.m. in Blessing Hospital. Hansen-Spear Funeral Directors are in charge of arrangements.

James White, 74, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 9:42 AM, Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, MO. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

John D. Matyas, 94, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 11:51 PM, Friday, December 4, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital in Hannibal, Missouri. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Thomas Wayne Quinn, 72, of Jefferson City, MO, passed away at 5:17 PM, Sunday, December 6, 2020 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Jefferson City, MO. Funeral Services are pending at the James O’Donnell Life Celebration Home in Monroe City, MO.

Dorothy "Dot" Josephine Krohn, 94, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 8:05 am Sunday, December 6, 2020 at Good Samaritan Home in Quincy. Arrangements are pending with the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

H. Jay Sade, 86, of Quincy, IL, passed away at 5:05 am Monday, December 7, 2020 in his home. Arrangements are pending with the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Aimee Sakuvich, 51, of Keokuk, IA, passed away at 12:25 pm Saturday, December 5, 2020 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Arrangements are pending with the O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home in Quincy.

Marsha Delores Turner, 65, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 1:45 AM, Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Hannibal Regional Hospital. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Betty “Sug” Isbell, 80, of Hannibal, MO, passed away at 9:20 pm Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Maple Lawn Nursing Home in Palmyra, MO. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Vincent Odin Brown age 5, of Quincy died on Monday, December 7, 2020 in Blessing Hospital. Funeral services for Vincent Odin Brown are pending with the Duker & Haugh Funeral Home.

Ken Spurgeon, 79, of Shelbina, Missouri, passed away at 10:17 pm, Monday, December 7, 2020, at Willow Care Center in Hannibal, Missouri. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Life Celebration Home, in Monroe City, Missouri.

John Thomas True, 77, of Hannibal, Missouri, passed away at 5:06 AM, Wednesday, December 9, 2020, at the Harry S. Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital in Columbia, MO. Funeral Services are pending at the James O'Donnell Funeral Home in Hannibal, MO.

Kathaleen C. Miller, age 92, of Canton, MO passed away, Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at 3:41 p.m. at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. Funeral services are pending with the Davis Funeral Home in Canton, MO.

BLESSING HOSPITAL

Chuck & Nici Woodyard had a girl.

Louie & Anne Zinn had a boy.

Chypre Scruggs had a boy.

Derek Oestreich & Morgan Ray-Oestreich had a boy.

Nicholas C & Gabrielle Rober had a girl.

Jordan & Josey Harris had a girl.

Michael David Hoenes & Devyn Marie Mcdonald had a girl.

Clayton & Niki Cawthon had a girl.

Daron & Rachael Dalton had a girl.

Bob & Chandler Keltz had a boy.

Cody & Haylee Gunder had a boy.

HANNIBAL REGIONAL HOSPITAL

A daughter, Amelia Claire Darnell was born October 21, 2020 @ 6:02pm October 21, 2020. She weighed 7lbs 9 oz and was 19 ½ inches long. Her parents are Erica and Austin Darnell of Hannibal, Mo.

A son, William Dale Hammond was born November 1, 2020 @ 8:26 am. He weighed 8 lbs 110zs and was 21 ½ inches long. His parents are Hannah and Michael “Leo” Hammond of Hannibal, Mo.

A son, Blaine Dominic Weiman was born November 3, 2020 @ 12:34 pm. He weighed 7lbs 12 ozs and was 21 inches long. His parents are Karen and Aaron Weiman of Quincy, Il.

A son, Ryan Lee Pritchett was born November 6, 2020 @ 4:57 pm. He weighed 8lbs 7 ozs and was 20 inches long. His parents are Gena and Jordan Pritchett of Middletown, Mo.

A daughter, Jordy Sue Trenhaile was born November 10, 2020 @ 3:50 am. She weighed 9lbs 5 ozs and was 20 ½ inches long. Her parents are Emma and Paul Trenhaile of Hannibal, Mo.

A daughtler, Oaklee Rae Pierce was born November 10, 2020 @ 3:52 pm. She weighed 7lbs 1 oz and was 29 inches long. Her parents are Kenndedy White and Robert Pierce Jr of Monroe, Mo.

A daughter, Emma Rebekah Muehring was born November 12, 2020 @ 11:08 pm. She weighed 7lbs 1oz and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Olivia and Josh Muehring of Hannibal, Mo.

A son, Dawson Louis Wharton was born November 13, 2020 @ 11:29 am. He weighed 7lbs 3 ozs and was 19 ¾ inches long. His parents are Kayla and Brenden Wharton of Bowling Green, Mo.

A daughter, Zoey Ann-Mae Morrill was born November 13, 2020 @ 12:24 am. She weighed 6lbs 3 ozs and was 18 ½ inches long. Her parents are Dakota and Matthew Morrill of Ewing, Mo.

A daughter, June Marie Vaughn was born November 15, 2020 @ 6:11am. She weighed 6lbs 14 ozs and was 19 ½ inches long. Her parents are Jennifer and Cory Vaughn of Palmyra, Mo.

A son, Atreus Kash Hutt was born November 15, 2020 @ 8:09 pm. He weighed 9lbs 1 oz and was 21 inches long. His parents are Lydia Page and John Hull of Hannibal,mo.

A son, Blaze Michael Misbauer was born November 17, 2020 @ 0753 am. He weighed 7lbs 13 ozs and was 21 inches long. His parents are Betsy and Michael Misbauer of Monroe City, Mo.

A daughter, Lanah Marie Bock was born November 17, 2020 @ 3:00pm. She weighed 7lbs 9 ozs and was 19 ½ inches long. Her parents are Yulia and Lance Bock of Troy, Mo.

A son, Brooks Andrew Paro was born November 18, 2020 @ 1:00am He weighed 6lbs 12 ozs and was 19 inches long. His parents are Hilary and Christopher Paro of Hannibal, Mo.

A son, Jaksten Levi James was born November 19, 2020 @ 1:35 pm. He weighed 7 lbs 5 ozs and was 19 inches long. His parents are Morgan and Kris James of Bowling Green, Mo.

A son, Beaux Keighlander Byrant was born November 20, 2020 @ 1:40 pm. He weighed 7lbs 6 ozs and was 19 ½ inches long. His parents are Desiree Abbot and Steven Bryant of Bowling Green, Mo.

A son, Aryan Ryder Joseph Hall was born November 21, 2020 @ 11:32 am. He weighed 7 lbs 4 ozs and was 19 inches long. His parents are Megan Elzea and Ryan Hall of Hannibal, Mo.

A son, Owen D’Wayne Chask Niffen was born November 25, 2020 @ 4:11pm. He weighed 7lbs 8 ozs and was 19 inches long. His parents are Mika Watts and Austin Niffen of Louisianna, Mo.

A daughter, Brooklyn Sue Meranda was born November 28, 2020 @ 1:58 pm. She weighed 5lbs 14 ozs and was 18 inches long. Her parents are Traci and Keith Meranda of Vandalia, Mo.

A daughter, Macy Rhey Adams was born November 30, 2020 @ 11:41 pm. She weighed 7 lbs 14 ozs and was 20 inches long . Her parents are Kyley and Tyler Adams of Monroe City, Mo.

A son, Oliver Cole Wheeler was born November 30, 2020 @ 3:56 pm. He weighed 4 lbs 14 ozs and was 17 ½ inches long. His parents are Jordyn and Wes Wheeler of Hannibal, Mo.

A daughter, Joslyn Anastazi Dunn was born December 2, 2020 @ 3:37 am. She weighed 7lbs 3 ozs and was 20 inches long. Her parents are Mary Landrigan and Adam Dunn of Hannibal, Mo.

A son, Justin Riley Sealock was born December 3, 2020 @ 4:56 pm. He weighed 4lbs 12 ozs and was 18 inches long. His parents are Ashley are Nathan Sealock of Hannibal, Mo.

A son, Kabe Marion O’Bryan was born December 4, 2020 @ 11:37 am. He weighed 8 lbs 12 ozs and was 21 inches long. His parents are Savannah and Kirk O’Bryan of Philadelphia, Mo.