Icebreaker leaves Australia after 150 Antarctica trips

HOBART, Australia (AP) — The giant orange icebreaker Aurora Australis has left Australia for the final time after more than 150 trips to Antarctica. Next stop: a shipyard in Dubai, where it will be refurbished and either leased or sold. The Australian Antarctic Division announced earlier this year that after 30 years of sailing to the frozen continent for research and to support Australian bases in Antarctica, the Aurora Australis would be replaced by a larger ship. The 312-foot Aurora Australis was built in Newcastle north of Sydney and launched in September 1989. It undertook its maiden voyage to Heard Island in Antarctica in 1990. It has since ferried researchers, crucial food and fuel supplies and been involved in several rescues.