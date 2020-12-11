Illinois State Climatologist

The weather across the Midwest changes rapidly, and those changes affect all aspects of life. That is why Illinois has a State Climatologist. The current state climatologist is Dr. Trent Ford.

Dr. Ford has been the state climatologist since 2018. Previously he was an assistant professor in the Department of Geography and Environmental Resources at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale. Dr. Ford earned his doctorate from Texas A&M University and has been funded by NOAA on research regarding heat waves.

The roles of the state climatologist according to Dr. Ford include several things. First, he is tasked with monitoring weather and climate conditions and observations across the state of Illinois. Second, he helps to consolidate data for the state. For example, on the local scale there are several national weather service offices that cover Illinois and release data. On the federal scale, the climate prediction center releases data for the country. Dr. Ford takes the data from all the weather service offices and the national agencies and consolidates it into a clear simple message for the state of Illinois. Finally, he is the point person for information regarding climate and weather in Illinois.

Dr. Ford stressed that anyone in Illinois can contact him as he is here to serve the farmers, media, companies, municipalities and all Illinois citizens. To find out more information about the state climatology office, head over to https://stateclimatologist.web.illinois.edu/.

To contact Dr. Ford, his email is statecli@isws.illinois.edu

His office telephone number is 217-244-1330.