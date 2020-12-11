Iran executes journalist who encouraged 2017 protests

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran has executed a once-exiled journalist over his online work that helped inspire nationwide economic protests in 2017. Iranian state television and the state-run IRNA news agency say Ruhollah Zam was hanged early Saturday morning. In June, a court sentenced Zam to death, saying he had been convicted of “corruption on Earth,” a charge often used in cases involving espionage or attempts to overthrow Iran’s government. Zam’s website and a channel he created on the popular messaging app Telegram had spread the timings of the protests and embarrassing information about officials that directly challenged Iran’s Shiite theocracy.