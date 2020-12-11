Kansas City fire department accused of long-standing racism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — City officials in Kansas City, Missouri, are pushing the fire department to address complaints about longstanding discrimination against Black firefighters. Fire Chief Donna Lake told the City Council Thursday that she has been directed to initiate a plan to address discrimination. The discussion comes after The Kansas City Star published the results of a year-long investigation, which found the department had tolerated harassment and racism against Black and female firefighters for decades. The investigation found Black firefighters had been put in danger, kept from favored stations and passed over for promotions. Lake, who is white and has been chief for a year, acknowledged the problems and vowed reform.