Kansas City visits Toledo

Kansas City (2-3) vs. Toledo (3-3)

Savage Arena, Toledo, Ohio; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kansas City and Toledo look to bounce back from losses. Kansas City came up short in a 90-61 game at Minnesota on Thursday. Toledo lost 91-71 to Michigan on Wednesday.

SAVVY SENIORS: Kansas City’s Brandon McKissic, Marvin Nesbitt Jr. and Zion Williams have collectively accounted for 34 percent of all Roos scoring this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: McKissic has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all Kansas City field goals over the last three games. McKissic has accounted for 20 field goals and 10 assists in those games.

ACCOUNTING FOR ASSISTS: The Roos have recently used assists to create buckets more often than the Rockets. Toledo has 44 assists on 78 field goals (56.4 percent) across its past three outings while Kansas City has assists on 39 of 69 field goals (56.5 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Toledo has made 10.8 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among MAC teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com