Keokuk woman arrested for porch package thefts

KEOKUK (WGEM) -- Keokuk Police announced Friday they have arrested a Keokuk woman for the recent theft of packages from two Keokuk porches.

Police reported the arrest of Amanda Jo Picton for two counts Theft in the Fifth Degree, a simple misdemeanor.

Police stated that on November 18 Picton stole a UPS package from a home in the 1200 block of Times Street and on December 4 Picton stole a FedEx package from a home in the 2100 block of Exchange Street.

Police stated that they recovered evidence that connected Piction to both package thefts.

