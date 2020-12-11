LaHood among 106 House Republicans to back Texas election lawsuit

WASHINGTON (WEEK) -- Congressman Darin LaHood has joined a list of 106 House Republicans on an amicus brief in support of a Texas lawsuit challenging the election as conducted in four states.

LaHood, who represents the 18th District, and Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost, of the 12th District, were the only Illinois Republican representatives to join the list.

They, and others from the House of Representatives, argue that Michigan, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin "deliberately changed" the rules applied to the November election in a manner that "usurped" the authority of the state legislatures.

The attorney general of Texas initiated the legal action earlier in the week.

An amicus brief is a filing from a party not directly involved in a case, offering unsolicited assessments, interpretations or expertise that may be considered by a judge.

The legal action comes after all 50 states and the District of Columbia have certified their election results and days before the electors are set to cast their votes.

The Supreme Court is going through standard procedural protocols, placing the case, which is unprecedented, on its docket. Each of the four states responded Thursday afternoon, as required.