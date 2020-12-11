Man sentenced for killing woman set to testify against him

GRANT CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for killing a woman who was scheduled to testify against him. Jeremiah Searles, of Denver, Missouri, was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to second-degree murder in the killing of Melissa Chapman. The Grant City woman was missing for for three weeks before her body was found Sept. 14 in Grant City. Prosecutors said Chapman died from a blow to the head with a cinder block. Chapman was scheduled to testify against Searles, who was facing kidnapping, domestic assault and abuse/neglect of a child charges.