Man sentenced to life for death of Springfield toddler

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A 34-year-old Springfield man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a toddler in 2018. Court records show Kenneth Davis waived his right to a jury trial this week and pleaded guilty to abuse of a child resulting in death. He was accused of killing 2-year-old Kinzlea Kilgore, of Buffalo, in May 2018 by hitting her in the head with a blunt object. Davis was the child’s mother’s boyfriend. Davis has previously been sentenced to two life terms plus 10 years for abusing an 8-year-old girl, who was severely injured but recovered.