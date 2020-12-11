Missouri governor, lawmakers brace for tighter budget

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Missouri’s governor and top Republican lawmakers are expecting the state to bring in less money next year. Republican Gov. Mike Parson on Thursday announced officials are planning on the state collecting about $9.78 billion in revenue next fiscal year, which begins in July. That’s about $200 million less than the $9.98 billion that officials previously planned on collecting this year. Parson also says officials now predict Missouri will collect closer to $10.2 billion this year. But that’s artificially high because of the delayed tax due date this year.