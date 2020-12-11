Mountain bike park coming to Quincy

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -- A new All American Mountain Bike Park is coming to the Quincy Park District.

It's part of the 2021 Recreational Programming Agenda.

Park officials say the goal is to give back to the community, since the pandemic put a lot of strain on park users.

On Wednesday, the board approved to purchase of $15,000 worth of materials. The funds came from the recreational fund and the Quincy Mountain Bike Group has agreed to build the park.

Travis Merrill the Lead Engineer said this will be great for the community.

"It's going to incorporate all kinds of features for various levels of riders. There's going to be a kids section. There's going to be something for everybody. It's definitely going to put Quincy on the map for mountain bikes," Merrill said.

The park will be at the corner of Bonansinga Drive and Quinsippi Island Road.

The project should be complete by the summer of 2021.