Murder, arson charges filed after fatal Joplin house fire

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) — Two women are charged with murder and arson after a fire in Joplin killed a 68-year-old man. Elizabeth Baez, of Joplin, and Tiffany Lukasiewicz, of Pittsburg, Kansas, were charged Thursday in the death of David Crowder, who died in the house fire on Dec. 4. Crowder was trapped inside the house. Firefighters rescued him but he died later at a hospital. Joplin police said an autopsy performed Monday showed Crowder died of smoke inhalation and carbon monoxide poisoning. Two women were found injured outside the home but police have not said if those women were Baez and Lukasiewicz.