New grocery store opens in Camp Point

CAMP POINT, Ill. (WGEM) -- A Tri-State community is celebrating after the grand opening of K's Family Foods, a grocery store in Camp Point, Illinois.

The town went nearly nine months without a grocery store after Bent's Family Foods closed back in March.

Camp Point residents like Pat Hartman have been driving 20-plus miles for groceries.

She said for quick items, she goes to dollar general, but for actual grocery shopping she drives to Quincy.

“Maybe every other week and when my neighbors would go in I’d give them a list, so I wouldn't have to drive all the way into Quincy.”

Kelly Lash is the co-owner of K’s Family Foods. She said when the previous store closed she and her husband, Kevin, decided to step up.

“Need for it in the community I think everyone noticed how bad they missed it when it was closed. So Kevin and I, my husband, just kind of decided we wanted to take on something new. We wanted to try to help the community out and provide the store back for us.”

Lash said when selecting products they thought about the community’s needs.

“Tried to bring in some new products that we thought. A lot of more fresh produce we knew that was something the community wanted. So we tried to bring in a lot more options.”

Hartman said K’s Family Foods is the perfect fit.

“Awesome addition to Camp Point, awesome.”

A local family providing a community with the basics.

