Nicaragua opposition figure seeks rulechanges for 2021 vote

MANAGUA, Nicaragua (AP) — Leading Nicaraguan opposition figure Juan Sebastián Chamorro says he hopes the opposition will be able to win some reforms to make the country’s November 2021 elections a little fairer. Chamorro is a leader of the Alianza Civica group and said Friday that he would like to “be able to force seven electoral reforms from the regime of President Daniel Ortega, who has been in power since 2007. One key change would be to raise the minimum percentage of votes needed to win the presidency and avoid a runoff. Current rules state the winner has to get at least 35%, which has helped Ortega win twice.