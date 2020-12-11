Pakistan asks UN to probe fake pro-India NGOs, media

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan is calling on the U.N. and the EU to investigate a 15-year disinformation campaign. The operation was used to serve India’s interests and discredit Pakistan. An recent report uncovered how the disinformation campaign was used to influence the EU and the U.N. Human Rights Council. It also uncovered over 750 fake local media outlets used to spread disinformation. On Friday, Pakistan’s foreign minister blamed India for the campaign. He implored the two international bodies to look further into the report’s findings. India and Pakistan have a history of bitter relations. The two nuclear armed rivals have also fought three wars since gaining independence from Britain in 1947.