Paper apologizes for endorsing congressman backing overturn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida newspaper is apologizing for endorsing the re-election of a Republican congressman who now supports a lawsuit seeking to have the Supreme Court overthrow the presidential election. An Orlando Sentinel editorial on Friday says “to its horror,” Congressman Michael Waltz is supporting a Texas lawsuit that seeks to deprive President-elect Joe Biden of his victory and give a second term to President Donald Trump. The editorial board said it had no way of knowing when it endorsed the congressman’s reelection that “Waltz was not committed to democracy.” Waltz said Trump’s opponents are sweeping irregularities “under the rug.”