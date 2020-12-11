Police: 12-year-old bystander in St. Louis suburb shot

FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — Police in the St. Louis suburb of Ferguson say a 12-year-old boy is expected to recover after being shot in the hip by a stray bullet. Police say the boy was a bystander who got caught in the gunfire when a man began firing late Thursday night during a fight with a group of nearby people. Police say the boy was taken to a hospital with injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening. Officers who arrived said on the scene said they spotted a vehicle suspected of being involved in the shooting as it was leaving the area. Police stopped the car and arrested a 19-year-old man inside suspected of firing the shots.