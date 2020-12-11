Police say 2 teens shot in The Gate District of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say two teenagers have been injured in a shooting in The Gate District of St. Louis. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday along Rutger Street, a residential area in the district. Police say the 14-year-old was shot in the back and the 16-year-old was shot in a shoulder and a leg. Police said both teens were conscious when first responders arrived. Police have not released the victims’ names or announced any arrests in the case. This year, St Louis has seen a surge of gun violence involving children. Well over 100 children have been victims of gun violence in St. Louis this year, including several fatal shootings.