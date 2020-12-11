Protesters hurl eggs as South Korea releases child rapist

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Angry protesters in South Korea threw eggs and shouted insults as one of the country’s most notorious child predators was released from a prison in southern Seoul at the end of a 12-year term. Law enforcement authorities strapped the 69-year-old Cho Doo-soon with an electronic anklet and escorted him to his home in nearby Ansan, where authorities have added and upgraded security cameras and vowed around-the-clock monitoring for a man residents still see as a risk to their community. Cho was convicted of kidnaping and raping an 8-year-old girl at a church bathroom in Ansan in 2008 in a brutal attack that left her with severe, lasting injuries. The Justice Ministry rejected an earlier plea by Ansan’s mayor for Cho to be kept isolated.