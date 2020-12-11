Quincy Medical Group “Play Of The Week” Nominees–December 11 Unmute Play Remaining Ad Time Ad - 00:00 December 11, 2020 6:41 pm Tony Cornish Jr. QMG Play Of The Week Nominees - December 11 1. Brandon Holder Gets The Hoop And The Foul vs. Marion County! (Highland).2. Mya Mershman Scores On A Super Hustle Play vs. West Burlington (Central Lee).3. Halle Keilholz Hits A 3-Pointer vs. Highland (Marion County).4. Vasin Thurman Uses The "Baby Hook" To Get The Hoop vs. Cardinal (Holy Trinity).5. Joshua Talton Gets The "Rock To Drop" From 3-Point Land vs. Keokuk. (Monroe City).