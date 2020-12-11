Rainy Day Friday

After two days with daytime highs in the 60s, we're in for some changes. First and foremost, Friday morning temperatures are very mild and well above average for this time of year. We have some locations in the 30s, several in the 40s. Winds are currently out of the south but that will be shifting to the east through the morning hours. Then, shift again to the northeast later in the evening. Scattered rain showers have now moved into the western portion of the Tri-States. There is some low level dry air over much of the area, but that won't last long. Soon, moisture will pour in. That will allow the showers to move northeast/east and spread into the rest of the Tri-States as we head through the morning and afternoon and even continue into the evening and nighttime hours as well. These will be widespread showers, so everyone will get some rain. Daytime highs will depend on where you live. Some will be in the mid 40s while others will be closer to 50.

By late Friday night into Saturday morning, the cold front will have finally moved east of the area. As the front moves through temperatures will drop. Our daytime high for Saturday will occur sometime around midnight/early morning hours, near 40. Temperatures will then fall into the 30s for the rest of the day. By Saturday, the showers will be more scattered. And with the cooler air filtering in, we could see a rain/snow mix mainly for the northern tier of the Tri-States, followed by a brief period of just snow. We are not expecting any accumulation though as temperatures should be above freezing, the ground is still pretty warm and the snow should be short-lived. How far south the rain/snow mix will get is still in question. Right now, I can't rule out a few snow flakes mixing in with the rain a little further south into places such as Canton, Quincy, Shelbina, but that is pretty unlikely. That's due to moisture and lift declining. Saturday will be a breezy day, with gusts of 20-25 mph and those winds will be out of the west/northwest. Those winds will usher in cooler air and make it feel colder than it really is.

Rain totals for this system are expected to be over 1", possibly 1.5" for some locations. This rain will be beneficial as we are still abnormally dry.