Snow leopard at Kentucky zoo tests positive for coronavirus

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Federal officials say a snow leopard at a Kentucky zoo is the first in the U.S. to test positive for the coronavirus. The Department of Agriculture’s National Veterinary Services Laboratories said in a statement Friday that two other snow leopards at the Louisville Zoo are undergoing testing to confirm the virus. The statement says officials took samples from the three large cats after they showed signs of respiratory illness. The Louisville Zoo says all three have mild symptoms and are being monitored closely, but are expected to make full recoveries. The zoo remains open though the snow leopard exhibit is currently closed.